Dr. Sai Mannem, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (24)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Sai Mannem, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bellevue, WA. 

Dr. Mannem works at Overlake Medical Center & Clinics in Bellevue, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Overlake Medical Clinics/Overlake Hospital Cancer Center
    400 108th Ave NE Ste 100, Bellevue, WA 98004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 635-6350

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Overlake Medical Center & Clinics

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vitamin B Deficiency
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Plantar Wart
Vitamin B Deficiency
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Plantar Wart

Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • America's Health Insurance Plans
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Asuris Northwest Health
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Behavioral Health Network
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Group
    • Community Health Network
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Fortis Benefits Insurance Company
    • Gallagher Basset
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Health Net
    • Health Payors Organization
    • HealthSmart
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Heritage Provider Network
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • LifeWise
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Medicaid of Washington State
    • Moda Health
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Preferred Provider Network
    • PacificSource
    • Preferred Health Plan, Inc.
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Principal Life
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Regence Blue Shield of Washington
    • Sedgwick Claims Management Services
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • TriWest Champus
    • Uniform Medical Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Health Network
    • Value Options
    • Veteran Administration Plan
    • Washington State Department of Labor & Industries
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Mar 16, 2022
    Caring, attentive, and detail oriented. I am so glad I was able to get an appointment to see Dr. Mannem. She helped me through my issues and connected me with a specialist. She was very knowledgeable and identified early signs of a potentially severe disorder. Due to her timely diagnosis I was able to take care of my issues before they blew up.
    — Mar 16, 2022
    About Dr. Sai Mannem, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Telugu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1043491129
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sai Mannem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mannem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mannem has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mannem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mannem works at Overlake Medical Center & Clinics in Bellevue, WA. View the full address on Dr. Mannem’s profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Mannem. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mannem.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mannem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mannem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

