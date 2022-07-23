Overview

Dr. Sai Konduru, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from Kasturba Medical College and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton Medical Center.



Dr. Konduru works at Willis-Knighton Cardiology in Shreveport, LA with other offices in Minden, LA and Ruston, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.