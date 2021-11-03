Overview

Dr. Sai Karlapudi, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Muncie, IN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / RANGARAYA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Karlapudi works at Muncie Allergy Center Psc in Muncie, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.