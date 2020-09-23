Overview

Dr. Sai-Hong Ou, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with UCI Medical Center.



Dr. Ou works at UCI Med Chao Fam Cmphsv Cnr Ctr in Orange, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies and Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.