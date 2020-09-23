Dr. Sai-Hong Ou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sai-Hong Ou, MD
Overview
Dr. Sai-Hong Ou, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with UCI Medical Center.
Dr. Ou works at
Locations
UCI Med Chao Fam Cmphsv Cnr Ctr101 The City Dr S Ste 800, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 456-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- UCI Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Sai-Hong.Ou is very knowledgable and precise. Up to date on the latest research and treatment available for lung cancer. I feel safe about the decisions he makes regarding my condition. I am thankful to have found him. Staff is friendly and responsive.
About Dr. Sai-Hong Ou, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Cantonese
- 1639259872
Education & Certifications
- BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ou has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ou accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ou works at
Dr. Ou has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies and Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ou on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ou speaks Cantonese.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ou. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ou.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.