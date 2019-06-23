Dr. Hanumanthu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sai Hanumanthu, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sai Hanumanthu, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital and Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital.
Trihealth Heart Institute LLC3219 Clifton Ave Ste 400A, Cincinnati, OH 45220 Directions (513) 246-2400
Good Samaritan Western Ridge6949 Good Samaritan Dr, Cincinnati, OH 45247 Directions (513) 246-2400
Good Samaritan Infusion Center Anderson7777 Beechmont Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45255 Directions (513) 246-2400
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Don't listen to Scott Frimming's review, he doesn't know what he's talking about. I had a wonderful experience with Dr. H, and he explained everything clearly to me. There was also no wait time with him! Without hesitating, I would recommend Dr. H to anyone.
- Cardiology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
Dr. Hanumanthu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hanumanthu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hanumanthu has seen patients for Cardiomyopathy, Hypertension and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hanumanthu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Hanumanthu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanumanthu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hanumanthu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hanumanthu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.