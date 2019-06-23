Overview

Dr. Sai Hanumanthu, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital and Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital.



Dr. Hanumanthu works at Trihealth Heart Institute LLC in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiomyopathy, Hypertension and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.