Dr. Sai Gundlapalli, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sai Gundlapalli, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Odessa, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Medical Center Hospital and Midland Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Gundlapalli works at
Locations
Advanced Pain Center801 N Jackson Ave, Odessa, TX 79761 Directions (432) 333-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical Center Hospital
- Midland Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Awesome pain management Doc takes time to explain your pain and condition
About Dr. Sai Gundlapalli, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1447271366
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gundlapalli has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gundlapalli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gundlapalli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gundlapalli has seen patients for Back Pain, Chronic Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gundlapalli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Gundlapalli. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gundlapalli.
