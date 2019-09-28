Overview

Dr. Sai Chennamsetty, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from BHOPAL UNIVERSITY / GANDHI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Iberia Medical Center, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Ochsner Saint Mary and Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Chennamsetty works at Internal Medicine Group of Acadiana in Lafayette, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.