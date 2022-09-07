See All Ophthalmologists in Gun Barrel City, TX
Dr. Sai Chavala, MD

Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Sai Chavala, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Gun Barrel City, TX. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.

Dr. Chavala works at Kleiman Evangelista Eye Centers Of Texas in Gun Barrel City, TX with other offices in Greenville, TX, Richardson, TX and Mt Pleasant, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Retina of North Texas
    505 N Gun Barrel Ln, Gun Barrel City, TX 75156 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 233-6170
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Retina of North Texas
    4501 Joe Ramsey Blvd E Ste 110, Greenville, TX 75401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 233-6170
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Retina of North Texas
    2520 N Central Expy Ste 200, Richardson, TX 75080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 233-6170
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Retina of North Texas
    2007 N Jefferson Ave Ste 102, Mt Pleasant, TX 75455 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 233-6170
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Progressive High Myopia
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Progressive High Myopia
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Farnsworth Lantern Test

Treatment frequency



Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 07, 2022
    Dr. Sia Chavala is truly a lifesaver. He's treated my mom with age-related macular degeneration for 5 years. He has maintained and supported her eyesight for 5 years. He's not only brilliant in his education, performance, and expertise but he is kind, comforting and understanding. Patient to answer any and all of your questions.
    Pam Krusz — Sep 07, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Sai Chavala, MD
    About Dr. Sai Chavala, MD

    Specialties
    • Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1548391311
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Duke University
    Residency
    • Cole Eye Inst, Cleveland Clin Foundation
    Internship
    • New York Presbyterian Hosp Cornell Univ Med Coll
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Missouri-Kansas City, Kansas City, MO
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sai Chavala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chavala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chavala has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chavala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Chavala. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chavala.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chavala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chavala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

