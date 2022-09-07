Dr. Sai Chavala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chavala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sai Chavala, MD
Overview
Dr. Sai Chavala, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Gun Barrel City, TX. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.
Locations
Retina of North Texas505 N Gun Barrel Ln, Gun Barrel City, TX 75156 Directions (214) 233-6170Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Retina of North Texas4501 Joe Ramsey Blvd E Ste 110, Greenville, TX 75401 Directions (214) 233-6170Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Retina of North Texas2520 N Central Expy Ste 200, Richardson, TX 75080 Directions (214) 233-6170Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Retina of North Texas2007 N Jefferson Ave Ste 102, Mt Pleasant, TX 75455 Directions (214) 233-6170Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sia Chavala is truly a lifesaver. He’s treated my mom with age-related macular degeneration for 5 years. He has maintained and supported her eyesight for 5 years. He’s not only brilliant in his education, performance, and expertise but he is kind, comforting and understanding. Patient to answer any and all of your questions.
About Dr. Sai Chavala, MD
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1548391311
Education & Certifications
- Duke University
- Cole Eye Inst, Cleveland Clin Foundation
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Cornell Univ Med Coll
- UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED
- University of Missouri-Kansas City, Kansas City, MO
