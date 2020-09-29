Overview

Dr. Sai Avula, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Dothan, AL. They graduated from SHAHID ZIAUR RAHMAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Flowers Hospital and Southeast Health Medical Center.



Dr. Avula works at Dothan Medical Associates in Dothan, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diabetes Type 2 and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.