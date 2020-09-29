See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Dothan, AL
Geriatric Medicine
Dr. Sai Avula, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Dothan, AL. They graduated from SHAHID ZIAUR RAHMAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Flowers Hospital and Southeast Health Medical Center.

Dr. Avula works at Dothan Medical Associates in Dothan, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diabetes Type 2 and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans.

    Dothan Medical Associates PC
    1118 Ross Clark Cir Ste 100, Dothan, AL 36301 (334) 794-1148
    Southeast Alabama Medical Center
    1108 Ross Clark Cir, Dothan, AL 36301 (334) 793-8020
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Flowers Hospital
  Southeast Health Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Diabetes Type 2
Anemia
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Diabetes Type 2
Anemia

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Diabetes Type 2
Anemia
Abdominal Pain
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Bedsores
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Constipation
Cough
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dyslipidemia
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Headache
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Lipid Disorders
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malnutrition
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Overweight
Pneumonia
Sleep Apnea
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Diarrhea
Gout
Heart Disease
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Immunization Administration
Malaise and Fatigue
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Polyuria
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Wellness Examination
Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Adhesive Capsulitis
Anxiety
Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Diabetes Counseling
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Geriatric Assessment
Hemorrhoids
Hypercalcemia
Hypoglycemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Migraine
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
Neurogenic Bladder
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Outer Ear Infection
Overactive Bladder
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pollen Allergy
Postnasal Drip
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Restless Leg Syndrome
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Swine Flu
Thyroid Goiter
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Vaccination
Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
Wheezing
Yeast Infections
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Alkalosis
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Balanoposthitis
Bird Flu
Bladder Infection
Breast Pain
Bronchiectasis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Celiac Disease
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic
Confusion Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scurvy Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Sep 29, 2020
    Excellent doctor. Very intelligent. Excellent bedside manner.
    About Dr. Sai Avula, MD

    • Geriatric Medicine
    • English, Hindi
    • 1467441741
    • SHAHID ZIAUR RAHMAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Dr. Sai Avula, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Avula is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Avula has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Avula accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Avula has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Avula works at Dothan Medical Associates in Dothan, AL. View the full address on Dr. Avula’s profile.

    Dr. Avula has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diabetes Type 2 and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Avula on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Avula. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Avula.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Avula, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Avula appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

