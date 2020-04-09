Dr. Sahil Bakshi, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bakshi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sahil Bakshi, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sahil Bakshi, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano.
Dr. Bakshi works at
Locations
-
1
Plano Office6601 PRESTON RD, Plano, TX 75024 Directions (469) 800-6300
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bakshi?
He's been my cardiologist for 9 years and was my parents doc as well. Never had a doctor so patient, caring. He listens very well and his clinical skills are top notch. I'll never switch docs.
About Dr. Sahil Bakshi, DO
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1659368199
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bakshi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bakshi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bakshi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bakshi works at
Dr. Bakshi has seen patients for Heart Disease, Cardiac Imaging and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bakshi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Bakshi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bakshi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bakshi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bakshi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.