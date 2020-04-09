Overview

Dr. Sahil Bakshi, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano.



Dr. Bakshi works at Legacy Heart Center in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Cardiac Imaging and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.