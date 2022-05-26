Dr. Sahiba Singh, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sahiba Singh, DPM
Overview
Dr. Sahiba Singh, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine, Philadelphia PA - D.P.M. and is affiliated with Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Singh works at
Locations
-
1
Family Foot And Leg Center6846 International Center Blvd Ste Bb, Fort Myers, FL 33912 Directions (239) 430-3668
Hospital Affiliations
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Singh?
Dr. Singh and her staff are excellent. She takes time to search out the source of my foot pain and always has time to explain her findings and treatment. She takes time to answer my questions also. I finally found a great podiatrist! I'm so pleased that she was recommended to me.
About Dr. Sahiba Singh, DPM
- Podiatry
- 6 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Punjabi
- 1326573940
Education & Certifications
- Geisinger-Community Medical Center Of Scranton, Pennsylvania
- Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine, Philadelphia PA - D.P.M.
- Temple University School of Science and Technology
- Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singh accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh works at
Dr. Singh speaks Hindi and Punjabi.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.