Dr. Saheil Aboutalib, MD
Dr. Saheil Aboutalib, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and St. Mary Medical Center.
Neuromedical Diagnostic Medical Group1045 Atlantic Ave Ste 719, Long Beach, CA 90813 Directions (562) 591-1324
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- St. Mary Medical Center
- Cigna
great doctor, great staff. very welcoming they make me fell like family is taking care of my medical needs
About Dr. Saheil Aboutalib, MD
- Neurology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1548551112
- Harbor / UCLA
- New York Hospital Queens
- Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med
- Uc Berkeley
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Dr. Aboutalib has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aboutalib accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aboutalib has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Aboutalib. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aboutalib.
