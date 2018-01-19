See All Pediatricians in Worcester, MA
Dr. Sahdev Passey, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Sahdev Passey, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from BHOPAL UNIVERSITY / GANDHI MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Passey works at Francisco Gil M.d. PC in Worcester, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Francisco Gil M.d. PC
    10 Winthrop St, Worcester, MA 01604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 753-3120

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Immunization Administration
Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
Immunization Administration
Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis

Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Kathy in Fiskdale — Jan 19, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Sahdev Passey, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 50 years of experience
    • English, Hindi
    • 1699738575
    Education & Certifications

    • BHOPAL UNIVERSITY / GANDHI MEDICAL COLLEGE
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sahdev Passey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Passey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Passey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Passey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Passey works at Francisco Gil M.d. PC in Worcester, MA. View the full address on Dr. Passey’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Passey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Passey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Passey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Passey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

