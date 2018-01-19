Dr. Sahdev Passey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Passey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sahdev Passey, MD
Overview
Dr. Sahdev Passey, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from BHOPAL UNIVERSITY / GANDHI MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Locations
Francisco Gil M.d. PC10 Winthrop St, Worcester, MA 01604 Directions (508) 753-3120
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Passey is a excellent Dr. he has taken care of all my children and I think he is the best one anyone could find. He is friendly and takes the time with you and don’t rush you out . Office staff is always great too. He is highly recommended
- Pediatrics
- 50 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- BHOPAL UNIVERSITY / GANDHI MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Pediatrics
Dr. Passey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Passey accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Passey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Passey speaks Hindi.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Passey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Passey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Passey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Passey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.