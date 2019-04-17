Dr. Sahar Sohrabian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sohrabian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sahar Sohrabian, MD
Dr. Sahar Sohrabian, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Encino, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and Encino Hospital Medical Center.
Encino - Primary & Specialty Care15503 Ventura Blvd Ste 170, Encino, CA 91436 Directions (818) 743-8373
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- Encino Hospital Medical Center
Called requesting information on past tests. Dr. Sohrabian returned both calls immediately and had Assistant complete paperwork immediately. Dr. Sohrabian is not my Primary Cardiologist, but I am in process of transferring to Dr. Sohrabian.
- Cardiology
- English
- 1114125994
- Olive View Med Ctr/UCLA
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
- Cardiovascular Disease
