Dr. Sahar Sarrami Amini, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sarrami Amini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sahar Sarrami Amini, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sahar Sarrami Amini, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Davie, FL. They graduated from Nova Southeastern College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center.
Dr. Sarrami Amini works at
Locations
-
1
Nova Southeastern University Family Medicine Clinic3200 S University Dr, Davie, FL 33328 Directions (954) 262-4100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sarrami Amini?
Dr Sahar Sarrami Amini is the best Primary Care / Internal Medicine physician I’ve ever experienced. Brilliant, insightful and courteous. A rare gem, true credit to the medical profession.
About Dr. Sahar Sarrami Amini, DO
- Internal Medicine
- English, Persian
- 1538547096
Education & Certifications
- Broward General Medical Center
- Nova Southeastern College of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of Central Florida
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sarrami Amini has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sarrami Amini accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sarrami Amini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sarrami Amini works at
Dr. Sarrami Amini speaks Persian.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Sarrami Amini. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sarrami Amini.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sarrami Amini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sarrami Amini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.