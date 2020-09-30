Dr. Sahar Hachem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hachem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sahar Hachem, MD
Dr. Sahar Hachem, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Wichita, KS. They graduated from Saint Joseph University and is affiliated with Susan B. Allen Memorial Hospital and Wesley Medical Center.
Wichita Diabetes and Endocrinology LLC8110 E 32nd St N Ste 125, Wichita, KS 67226 Directions (316) 330-3636
Kansas Physician Group2600 N Woodlawn Blvd Ste A, Wichita, KS 67220 Directions (316) 260-1690
- Susan B. Allen Memorial Hospital
- Wesley Medical Center
Has always been very attentive and caring. Very knowledgeable.
About Dr. Sahar Hachem, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Arabic
- 1942441357
- St. Louis University
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- University of Kansas Hospital
- Saint Joseph University
Dr. Hachem has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hachem accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hachem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hachem has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hachem on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hachem speaks Arabic.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Hachem. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hachem.
