See All Pediatricians in Long Beach, CA
Dr. Sahar Faghih, DO Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Sahar Faghih, DO

Pediatrics
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Sahar Faghih, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Faghih works at ALLERGY ASTHMA & RESPIRATORY CARE CENTER in Long Beach, CA with other offices in Irvine, CA and Fullerton, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Allergy Asthma & Respiratory Care
    2600 Redondo Ave Ste 400, Long Beach, CA 90806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 997-7888
  2. 2
    Allergy and Asthma Clinics of Orange County
    14150 Culver Dr Ste 302, Irvine, CA 92604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 551-1001
  3. 3
    1401 S Brookhurst Rd Ste 106, Fullerton, CA 92833 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 773-1001

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dermatitis
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Dermatitis
Electrocardiogram (EKG)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Faghih?

Jan 03, 2021
Dr Fagihih is cool and understanding, she explains everything and also very funny. I highly recommend you see her or Frank you. Just note that they may not pick up because they are at different locations
— Jan 03, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Sahar Faghih, DO
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sahar Faghih, DO?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Faghih to family and friends

Dr. Faghih's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Faghih

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sahar Faghih, DO.

About Dr. Sahar Faghih, DO

Specialties
  • Pediatrics
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 15 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1194914226
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Pediatrics
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Sahar Faghih, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Faghih is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Faghih has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Faghih has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Faghih has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Faghih.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Faghih, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Faghih appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Sahar Faghih, DO?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.