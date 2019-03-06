See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Tarzana, CA
Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
4 (1)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Sahar Douek, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED & BIOMEDICAL SCI.

Dr. Douek works at Sunshine Psychiatry in Tarzana, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Sunshine Psychiatry
    18425 Burbank Blvd Ste 613, Tarzana, CA 91356 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 708-8999

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Intellectual Disability Chevron Icon
Intellectual Functioning Disabilities Chevron Icon
Learning Disabilities Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(0)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Mar 06, 2019
Dr. Douek is very kind. She helped our daughter through a very challenging time in middle school. She presented us always with good options as far as how to proceed in treatment.
Encino — Mar 06, 2019
About Dr. Sahar Douek, MD

  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
  • 14 years of experience
  • English, Persian
  • 1992934525
Education & Certifications

  • Los Angeles County and USC Medical Center
  • UCLA San Fernando Valley
  • U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED & BIOMEDICAL SCI
  • University of California-Los Angeles
  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
