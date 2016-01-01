Dr. Ahadi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sahar Ahadi, MD
Overview
Dr. Sahar Ahadi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from TEHERAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Ahadi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Santa Clara Valley Medical Center751 S Bascom Ave, San Jose, CA 95128 Directions (408) 885-5580Monday8:30am - 9:00pmTuesday8:30am - 9:00pmWednesday8:30am - 9:00pmThursday8:30am - 9:00pmFriday8:30am - 9:00pmSaturday9:00am - 8:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Santa Clara Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ahadi?
About Dr. Sahar Ahadi, MD
- Neurology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1417246141
Education & Certifications
- TEHERAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Epilepsy and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahadi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahadi works at
Dr. Ahadi has seen patients for Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahadi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ahadi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahadi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahadi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahadi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.