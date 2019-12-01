Overview

Dr. Sahaphun Hansa, MD is a Pulmonologist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Bakersfield Memorial Hospital and Cedar City Hospital.



Dr. Hansa works at PREMIER MEDICAL ASSOCIATES in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.