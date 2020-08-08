Overview

Dr. Sahana Vyas, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Michigan City, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Saba University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Hammond.



Dr. Vyas works at Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgical Association in Michigan City, IN with other offices in Gardner, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Retinal Vein Occlusion and Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.