Dr. Sahana Vyas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vyas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sahana Vyas, MD
Overview
Dr. Sahana Vyas, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Michigan City, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Saba University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Hammond.
Locations
-
1
Michigan City301 W Homer St # 400B, Michigan City, IN 46360 Directions (219) 872-4445
-
2
D'Ambrosio Eye Care74 Main St, Gardner, MA 01440 Directions (978) 537-3900
-
3
Franklin Clinic3723 Franklin St, Michigan City, IN 46360 Directions (219) 872-4445
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Hammond
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Yes she very good and answer all question. The staff was very pleasant.
About Dr. Sahana Vyas, MD
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Tagalog
- 1851312326
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia
- University Of Louisville
- Brown University/Rhode Island
- Saba University School of Medicine
- Harvard Medical School
