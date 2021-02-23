Dr. Sahana Kalmadi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kalmadi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sahana Kalmadi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sahana Kalmadi, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Jacksonville Beach, FL. They graduated from MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Beaches and Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.
Dr. Kalmadi works at
Locations
-
1
Beaches1375 Roberts Dr Ste 103, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250 Directions (904) 260-9445
-
2
Cancer Specialists of North Florida14546 Old Saint Augustine Rd Ste 317 Bldg 1, Jacksonville, FL 32258 Directions (904) 260-9445
-
3
Texas Breast Specialists7015 A C Skinner Pkwy Ste 1, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Directions (904) 260-9445
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center Beaches
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kalmadi?
Very happy meeting with Shanna Karmazin. Knowledgeable and understanding
About Dr. Sahana Kalmadi, MD
- Oncology
- English, Hindi and Kannada
- 1770535700
Education & Certifications
- Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center
- Maimonides Medical Center
- MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Kasturba Medical College, Manipal
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kalmadi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kalmadi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kalmadi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kalmadi works at
Dr. Kalmadi has seen patients for Anemia, Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kalmadi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kalmadi speaks Hindi and Kannada.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Kalmadi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kalmadi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kalmadi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kalmadi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.