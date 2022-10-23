See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in Cypress, TX
Dr. Sahadat Nurudeen, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Sahadat Nurudeen, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
5 (88)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Sahadat Nurudeen, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Cypress, TX. They graduated from Texas Texas A&M University - College Station, TX and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball and Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.

Dr. Nurudeen works at Houston Fertility Institute in Cypress, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Houston Fertility Institute
    21216 Northwest Fwy Ste 580, Cypress, TX 77429 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 805-3588

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
  • HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
  • Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Infertility Evaluation
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Hysterectomy
Infertility Evaluation
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Hysterectomy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy Chevron Icon
In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 88 ratings
    Patient Ratings (88)
    5 Star
    (82)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Nurudeen?

    Oct 23, 2022
    Dr. Nurudeen and staff gave me hope in believing that I could have a family one day. My husband and I had a long road to this journey and major setbacks but with the help and knowledge of dr Nurudeen and the nurses I would not have gotten this far. Still a long road ahead but I am grateful and thankful for them and believing in us.
    — Oct 23, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sahadat Nurudeen, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sahadat Nurudeen, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Nurudeen to family and friends

    Dr. Nurudeen's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Nurudeen

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sahadat Nurudeen, MD.

    About Dr. Sahadat Nurudeen, MD

    Specialties
    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1790923316
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Columbia University Medical Center - New York, NY
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine - Washington, DC
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Texas Texas A&M University - College Station, TX
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sahadat Nurudeen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nurudeen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nurudeen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nurudeen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nurudeen works at Houston Fertility Institute in Cypress, TX. View the full address on Dr. Nurudeen’s profile.

    88 patients have reviewed Dr. Nurudeen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nurudeen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nurudeen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nurudeen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Sahadat Nurudeen, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.