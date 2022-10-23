Dr. Sahadat Nurudeen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nurudeen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sahadat Nurudeen, MD
Overview
Dr. Sahadat Nurudeen, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Cypress, TX. They graduated from Texas Texas A&M University - College Station, TX and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball and Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.
Dr. Nurudeen works at
Locations
Houston Fertility Institute21216 Northwest Fwy Ste 580, Cypress, TX 77429 Directions (281) 805-3588
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nurudeen and staff gave me hope in believing that I could have a family one day. My husband and I had a long road to this journey and major setbacks but with the help and knowledge of dr Nurudeen and the nurses I would not have gotten this far. Still a long road ahead but I am grateful and thankful for them and believing in us.
About Dr. Sahadat Nurudeen, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- English
- 1790923316
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University Medical Center - New York, NY
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine - Washington, DC
- Texas Texas A&M University - College Station, TX
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nurudeen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nurudeen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nurudeen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
88 patients have reviewed Dr. Nurudeen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nurudeen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nurudeen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nurudeen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.