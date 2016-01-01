See All Neurosurgeons in Ocala, FL
Dr. Sagun Tuli, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (25)
Overview

Dr. Sagun Tuli, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Ocala, FL. They completed their fellowship with Brigham and Womens Hospital

Dr. Tuli works at HCA Florida Ocala Trauma Specialists in Ocala, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Spine Fractures, Traumatic, Traumatic Brain Injury and Broken Neck along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ocala Health Trauma LLC
    1234 SE Magnolia Ext Unit 1, Ocala, FL 34471 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 401-1218
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
  • HCA Florida Ocala Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Traumatic Brain Injury
Broken Neck
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Traumatic Brain Injury
Broken Neck

Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Sagun Tuli, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1629290564
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Brigham and Womens Hospital
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • University of Toronto
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tuli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tuli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tuli works at HCA Florida Ocala Trauma Specialists in Ocala, FL. View the full address on Dr. Tuli’s profile.

    Dr. Tuli has seen patients for Spine Fractures, Traumatic, Traumatic Brain Injury and Broken Neck, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tuli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Tuli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tuli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tuli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tuli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

