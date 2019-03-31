See All Oncologists in Tulsa, OK
Dr. Sagun Shrestha, MD

Medical Oncology
5 (155)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sagun Shrestha, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They graduated from Maulana Azad Medical College.

Dr. Shrestha works at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Tulsa in Tulsa, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ctca Physicans Group of Oklahoma Inc
    10109 E 79th St, Tulsa, OK 74133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 800-2822

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 155 ratings
    Patient Ratings (155)
    5 Star
    (140)
    4 Star
    (11)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 31, 2019
    Dr. Shrestha listens and addresses each of my concerns. She works closely with other doctors on my team.
    About Dr. Sagun Shrestha, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    • English
    • 1497717037
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Long Island Jewish Medical Center, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Division of Hematology-Oncology, Chief Fellow
    • Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, Chief Resident
    • Maulana Azad Medical College
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sagun Shrestha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shrestha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shrestha has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shrestha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shrestha works at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Tulsa in Tulsa, OK. View the full address on Dr. Shrestha’s profile.

    155 patients have reviewed Dr. Shrestha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shrestha.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shrestha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shrestha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

