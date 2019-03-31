Dr. Sagun Shrestha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shrestha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sagun Shrestha, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sagun Shrestha, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They graduated from Maulana Azad Medical College.
Dr. Shrestha works at
Locations
Ctca Physicans Group of Oklahoma Inc10109 E 79th St, Tulsa, OK 74133 Directions (918) 800-2822
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shrestha listens and addresses each of my concerns. She works closely with other doctors on my team.
About Dr. Sagun Shrestha, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Division of Hematology-Oncology, Chief Fellow
- Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, Chief Resident
- Maulana Azad Medical College
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shrestha has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shrestha accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shrestha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shrestha works at
155 patients have reviewed Dr. Shrestha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shrestha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shrestha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shrestha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.