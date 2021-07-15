Dr. Sagun Pendse, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pendse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sagun Pendse, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sagun Pendse, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Mary Medical Center and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Pendse works at
Locations
Center For Advanced Eye Care5301 Limestone Rd Ste 122, Wilmington, DE 19808 Directions (833) 921-6200
Eye Associates of Bucks County360 Middletown Blvd Ste 402, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions (833) 921-6200Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary Medical Center
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Block Vision
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Thanks to Dr. Pendse I am glasses free after 54 years of wearing corrective lenses. I feel fortunate that I happened to end up with him as my doc. He is so thorough and willing to spend time answering my many questions. The office and surgical center staff is equally awesome. Never had any issues with any aspect of my care. Five stars from me!
- Ophthalmology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1295788941
- Wills Eye Hosp
- Pennsylvania Hospital of The University of Pa Health Sys
- Temple University School of Medicine
- University of Pennsylvania
- Ophthalmology
