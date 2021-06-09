Dr. Saghir Ahmed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saghir Ahmed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Saghir Ahmed, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Macon, GA.
Dr. Ahmed works at
Locations
Central Georgia Kidney Specialists PC890 2nd St Ste 201, Macon, GA 31201 Directions (478) 745-4322
- 2 1520 N Columbia St Ste 101, Milledgeville, GA 31061 Directions (478) 453-0345
Fort Valley Dialysis Center LLC135 Avera Dr, Fort Valley, GA 31030 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
- Navicent Health Baldwin
- Piedmont Macon Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Simply the very best! Been going to him for 12 years and trust and admire him.
About Dr. Saghir Ahmed, MD
- Nephrology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Nephrology
