Dr. Saghi Rokhshadfar, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Saghi Rokhshadfar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They completed their fellowship with Kern Medical Center
MemorialCare Medical Group - Mission Viejo23512 Madero, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (877) 696-3622Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
- Saddleback Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Optima Health
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Rok is a wonderful supportive doctor who cares for me and understands me.
- Internal Medicine
- English, Persian
- 1376573253
- Kern Medical Center
Dr. Rokhshadfar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rokhshadfar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rokhshadfar speaks Persian.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Rokhshadfar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rokhshadfar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rokhshadfar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rokhshadfar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.