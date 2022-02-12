See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Minneapolis, MN
Dr. Saghar Shafizadeh, MD

Internal Medicine
19 years of experience
Dr. Saghar Shafizadeh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Norman Regional Hospital.

Dr. Shafizadeh works at Boynton Dental Clinic in Minneapolis, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Regents of the Univ. of Minnesota
    410 Church St SE, Minneapolis, MN 55455 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (612) 625-8400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Norman Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Anxiety
Immunization Administration
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Anxiety

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Feb 12, 2022
    One of the best doctors I’ve ever seen. She doesn’t sugarcoat things, she is blunt and direct, and she is thorough. She is incredibly intelligent. I’ve had medical mysteries and she would never give up until we figured them out. She is caring and has taken the time to really get to know me as a patient of hers for 7 years now.
    About Dr. Saghar Shafizadeh, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1861422198
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Saghar Shafizadeh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shafizadeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shafizadeh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shafizadeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shafizadeh works at Boynton Dental Clinic in Minneapolis, MN. View the full address on Dr. Shafizadeh’s profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Shafizadeh. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shafizadeh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shafizadeh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shafizadeh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

