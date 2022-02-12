Dr. Saghar Shafizadeh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shafizadeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saghar Shafizadeh, MD
Overview
Dr. Saghar Shafizadeh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Norman Regional Hospital.
Locations
Regents of the Univ. of Minnesota410 Church St SE, Minneapolis, MN 55455 Directions (612) 625-8400
Hospital Affiliations
- Norman Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shafizadeh?
One of the best doctors I’ve ever seen. She doesn’t sugarcoat things, she is blunt and direct, and she is thorough. She is incredibly intelligent. I’ve had medical mysteries and she would never give up until we figured them out. She is caring and has taken the time to really get to know me as a patient of hers for 7 years now.
About Dr. Saghar Shafizadeh, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1861422198
Education & Certifications
- LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shafizadeh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shafizadeh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shafizadeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Shafizadeh. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shafizadeh.
