Dr. Bette has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sagari Bette, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sagari Bette, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital.
Locations
R Schwimmer & S Berliner MD PA951 NW 13th St Ste 5E, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Directions (561) 392-1818
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor. Very encouraging in my efforts to reverse Parkinson’s. Excellent bedside manner. A kind and loving person.
About Dr. Sagari Bette, MD
- Neurology
- 9 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Neurology
Dr. Bette accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bette has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
