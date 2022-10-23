Dr. Sagar Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sagar Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sagar Shah, MD is an Urology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital and Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.
Dr. Shah works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
McIver Urology Clinic14540 Old Saint Augustine Rd Ste 2401, Jacksonville, FL 32258 Directions (904) 605-3057
-
2
Florida Physician Specialists LLC710 Lomax St Ste 1, Jacksonville, FL 32204 Directions (904) 605-3055
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shah?
He has treated my urinary incontience with amazing results
About Dr. Sagar Shah, MD
- Urology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1770604548
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah works at
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.