Overview

Dr. Sagar Patel, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at Patel Sagar in Jackson, MS with other offices in Cleveland, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Suicidal Ideation, Nondependent Marijuana Abuse and Tobacco Use Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.