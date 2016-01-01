Overview

Dr. Sagar Patel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chillicothe, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Patel works at Eye Specialists Of Ohio in Chillicothe, OH with other offices in Circleville, OH and Lancaster, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.