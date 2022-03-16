Overview

Dr. Safwat Shaker, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cairo Faculty Of Med Cairo Egypt and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. Shaker works at Safwat I Shaker MD in Hackensack, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.