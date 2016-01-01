Dr. Gassis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Safwat Gassis, MD
Overview
Dr. Safwat Gassis, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Carlisle, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, UPMC Harrisburg and Wellspan Chambersburg Hospital.
Dr. Gassis works at
Locations
Spirit Physician Services1211 Forge Rd Ste 300, Carlisle, PA 17013 Directions (717) 724-6450
Psh Camp Hill Outptctrcardiology875 Poplar Church Rd Ste 400, Camp Hill, PA 17011 Directions (717) 724-6450
Hospital Affiliations
- Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center
- UPMC Harrisburg
- Wellspan Chambersburg Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Safwat Gassis, MD
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1891755922
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gassis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gassis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gassis works at
Dr. Gassis has seen patients for Sick Sinus Syndrome, Heart Palpitations and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gassis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Gassis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gassis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gassis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gassis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.