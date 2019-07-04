Overview

Dr. Safwan Sakr, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine.



Dr. Sakr works at Dr. Heath Showalter in Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Joint Pain and Malaise and Fatigue along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

