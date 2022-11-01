Dr. Safwan Kassas Sr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kassas Sr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Safwan Kassas Sr, MD
Dr. Safwan Kassas Sr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT JOHN HOSPITAL AND MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLIGC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Ascension St Joseph Hospital, Ascension St. Mary's Hospital, Ascension Standish Hospital, Covenant Medical Center Harrison, Hills and Dales General Hospital, Marlette Regional Hospital and Mckenzie Health System.
Saginaw Office1015 S Washington Ave, Saginaw, MI 48601 Directions (989) 754-3000
Marlette Regional Hospital2770 Main St, Marlette, MI 48453 Directions (989) 754-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St Joseph Hospital
- Ascension St. Mary's Hospital
- Ascension Standish Hospital
- Covenant Medical Center Harrison
- Hills and Dales General Hospital
- Marlette Regional Hospital
- Mckenzie Health System
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Excellent Doctor recommended continuing daily routine and return in one year to repeat echocardiogram.
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- SAINT JOHN HOSPITAL AND MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLIGC TECHNOLOGY
Dr. Kassas Sr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kassas Sr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kassas Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kassas Sr has seen patients for Aortic Valve Disease, Mitral Valve Stenosis and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kassas Sr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kassas Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kassas Sr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kassas Sr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kassas Sr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.