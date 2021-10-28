Overview

Dr. Safwan Jaalouk, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital, D. W. McMillan Memorial Hospital and Gulf Breeze Hospital.



Dr. Jaalouk works at Baptist Heart & Vascular Institute And Cardiology Consultants in Pensacola, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.