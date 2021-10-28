Dr. Safwan Jaalouk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jaalouk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Safwan Jaalouk, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Safwan Jaalouk, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital, D. W. McMillan Memorial Hospital and Gulf Breeze Hospital.
Locations
Cardiology Consultants1717 N E St Ste 331, Pensacola, FL 32501 Directions (850) 484-6500
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital
- D. W. McMillan Memorial Hospital
- Gulf Breeze Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He is the most wonderful Doctor. He is very thorough. He is very patient and answers all questions, plus he is a fantastic surgeon. What else could you ask for?
About Dr. Safwan Jaalouk, MD
- Cardiology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1619977121
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jaalouk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jaalouk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jaalouk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jaalouk has seen patients for Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jaalouk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jaalouk speaks Arabic.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Jaalouk. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jaalouk.
