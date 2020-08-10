Dr. Safoora Harandi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harandi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Safoora Harandi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Safoora Harandi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Plano, TX. They graduated from Islamic Azad University Med School and is affiliated with Medical City Plano, Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Dr. Harandi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
West Plano Medical Associates3060 Communications Pkwy Ste 204, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 312-8429Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Plano
- Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Harandi?
Dr Harandi is very knowledgeable and compassionate. She is also very thorough. My husband and I are in great hands with her! I moved farther away and tried a doctor closer to me. The difference was night and day. So, I will keep going to Dr. Harnadi, who along with what I’ve already shared, in her well staffed office, someone always answers the phone.
About Dr. Safoora Harandi, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Persian
- 1134126691
Education & Certifications
- Baylor Univ Med Ctr
- Islamic Azad University Med School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harandi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harandi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harandi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harandi works at
Dr. Harandi speaks Persian.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Harandi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harandi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harandi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harandi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.