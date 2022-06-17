Overview

Dr. Safiullah Syed, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Beckley, WV. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beckley Arh Hospital.



Dr. Syed works at FMRS Health Systems in Beckley, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety and ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.