Dr. Safiullah Syed, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Safiullah Syed, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Beckley, WV. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beckley Arh Hospital.
Fmrs Health Systems Inc101 S Eisenhower Dr, Beckley, WV 25801 Directions (304) 256-7100
Appalachian Psychiatric Services1014 Johnstown Rd, Beckley, WV 25801 Directions (304) 252-4433
- Beckley Arh Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
I was finally able to line out my work schedule so that I could see Dr. Syed for my severe ADHD and Learning Disabilities he his caring understanding and as a sense of humor
About Dr. Safiullah Syed, MD
Psychiatry
25 years of experience
English
WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
Psychiatry
Dr. Syed has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Syed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Syed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Syed works at
Dr. Syed has seen patients for Anxiety and ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Syed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Syed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Syed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Syed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Syed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.