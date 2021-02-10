Dr. Safir Azam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Azam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Safir Azam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Safir Azam, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They graduated from Khyber Medical College.
Dr. Azam works at
Locations
Gulf Coast Family Psychiatry PA960 Arthur Godfrey Rd Ste 106, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Directions (305) 672-0588
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Azam has been wonderful in helping me find the right treatment. He has a pleasant disposition, and made it easy for me to speak with him, even on our first session. It is clear has had a lot of experience, and understands how to make the diagnosis/treatment. I am very happy with my sessions and would highly recommend him to future patients.
About Dr. Safir Azam, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Pashto
- 1457503302
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida
- Khyber Medical College
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Azam has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Azam accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Azam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Azam speaks Pashto.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Azam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Azam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Azam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Azam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.