Psychiatry
Dr. Safir Azam, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They graduated from Khyber Medical College.

Dr. Azam works at Gulf Coast Family Psychiatry PA in Miami Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Gulf Coast Family Psychiatry PA
    960 Arthur Godfrey Rd Ste 106, Miami Beach, FL 33140 (305) 672-0588

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
ADHD and-or ADD
Autism
Bipolar Disorder
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Impulse Control Disorders
Mood Disorders
Psychiatric Diseases
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback)
Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizophrenia
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
Sleep Disorders
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    Feb 10, 2021
    Dr. Azam has been wonderful in helping me find the right treatment. He has a pleasant disposition, and made it easy for me to speak with him, even on our first session. It is clear has had a lot of experience, and understands how to make the diagnosis/treatment. I am very happy with my sessions and would highly recommend him to future patients.
    Elizabeth E — Feb 10, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Safir Azam, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • English, Pashto
    • 1457503302
    Residency
    • University of Florida
    • Khyber Medical College
    • Psychiatry
