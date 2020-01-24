Dr. Safi Faruqui, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Faruqui is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Safi Faruqui, DO
Dr. Safi Faruqui, DO is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Montgomery, OH. They graduated from Midwest University and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.
Trihealth Hand Surgery Specialists10700 Montgomery Rd Ste 150, Montgomery, OH 45242 Directions (513) 961-4263
Hand Surgery Specialists10749 Montgomery Rd Ste 104, Montgomery, OH 45242 Directions (513) 961-4263
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
I had a crushed bone in my long finger. Dr. Faruqui reassembled my finger so well that just 4 months after surgery I have regained full use of the finger and have returned to work! He's an excellent craftsman. He listened to my concerns and answered with words I could understand. Highly recommended!
- Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
- English
- Mary S. Stern Hand Surgery Fellowship
- St Vincent Mercy Medical Center
- Midwest University
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Faruqui has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Faruqui accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Faruqui has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Faruqui has seen patients for Limb Pain, Ganglion Cyst and Elbow Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Faruqui on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Faruqui. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Faruqui.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Faruqui, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Faruqui appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.