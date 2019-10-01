Dr. Ahmed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Safi Ahmed, MD
Overview
Dr. Safi Ahmed, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Sebring, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Sebring.
Dr. Ahmed works at
Locations
-
1
AdventHealth Medical Group Cardiology at Sun N Lake4638 Sun N Lake Blvd, Sebring, FL 33872 Directions (863) 386-0055
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Sebring
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ahmed?
Dr Ahmed is very kind. He listens to everything you have to say and spends all the time needed with his patients. I highly recommend him as a Dr.
About Dr. Safi Ahmed, MD
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- 1184849739
Education & Certifications
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Hahnemann University and Medical College Of Pennsylvania Hospitals
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Ross University, School Of Medicine
- Hahnemann University
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmed works at
Dr. Ahmed speaks Hindi and Urdu.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.