Dr. Safet Hatic II, DO is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Dayton, OH. They completed their fellowship with Grandview Hospital



Dr. Hatic II works at Grandview Medical Center in Dayton, OH with other offices in Centerville, OH and Greenville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.