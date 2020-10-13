Overview

Dr. Safdar Khan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University and is affiliated with Genesis Hospital and Miami Valley Hospital.



Dr. Khan works at Care Point East Med Spec Allrgy in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.