Dr. Safa Sharabi, MD
Dr. Safa Sharabi, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA.
Kaiser Permanente Tualatin Medical Office6041 Cadillac Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90034 Directions (833) 574-2273
Kaiser Permanente - Franklin Medical Offices2045 Franklin St, Denver, CO 80205 Directions (303) 861-3368
- Kaiser Permanente
Amazing surgeon and a very kind person. She did breast diep reconstruction. My results are amazing! I will only go to her in the future if I need further care.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1538478383
- Plastic Surgery
