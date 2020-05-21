Dr. Safa Rahmani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rahmani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Safa Rahmani, MD
Overview
Dr. Safa Rahmani, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Rahmani works at
Locations
-
1
Chicago Office225 E Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 227-6180
-
2
Northwestern Medicine Lavin Family Pavilion259 E Erie St, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8150
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rahmani?
Dr Rahmani is an amazing doctor. I have complete trust and confidence in her to make the right decisions about the health of my eyes and the right course of treatment for my diabetic retinopathy.
About Dr. Safa Rahmani, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1104104959
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rahmani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rahmani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rahmani works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Rahmani. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rahmani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rahmani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rahmani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.