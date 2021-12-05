Dr. Safa Kassab, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kassab is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Safa Kassab, MD
Overview
Dr. Safa Kassab, MD is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine.
Dr. Kassab works at
Locations
-
1
Orthopaedic Specialists of Oakland County44038 Woodward Ave Ste 200, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48302 Directions (248) 335-2977
-
2
Orthopaedic Specialists of Oakland County7650 Dixie Hwy Ste 100, Clarkston, MI 48346 Directions (248) 335-2977
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kassab?
Dr. Kassab and his entire staff are caring compassionate, knowledgeable medical professionals. I was very nervous prior to my knee replacement surgery, but Dr. Kassab calmed all my fears. The surgery went well and I did my physical therapy at the location affiliated with his practice. The therapists were wonderful too. I was walking unaided within 3 weeks. I had many questions post surgery and Dr. Kassab answered them before I could even ask. I would not go anywhere else.
About Dr. Safa Kassab, MD
- Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1720097330
Education & Certifications
- UCSD
- Wayne St University Detroit M C
- Detroit Medical Center/Wayne State University
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Wayne State Univ
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kassab has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kassab accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kassab has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kassab works at
Dr. Kassab has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kassab on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kassab speaks Arabic.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Kassab. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kassab.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kassab, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kassab appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.