Overview

Dr. Safa Kassab, MD is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine.



Dr. Kassab works at Orthopaedic Specialists of Oakland County in Bloomfield Hills, MI with other offices in Clarkston, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.