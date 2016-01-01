Dr. Al Rubaye accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Safa Al Rubaye, MD
Dr. Safa Al Rubaye, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from SADDAM COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Ikare Mood Trauma Recovery Clinic8401 Datapoint Dr Ste 900, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 301-0125
- Humana
About Dr. Safa Al Rubaye, MD
- Psychiatry
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1194143859
- SADDAM COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Dr. Al Rubaye has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Al Rubaye, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Al Rubaye appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.