Overview

Dr. Saera Arain, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Elmhurst, IL.



Dr. Arain works at Weil Foot & Ankle Institute in Elmhurst, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.