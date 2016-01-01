See All Podiatrists in Elmhurst, IL
Dr. Saera Arain, DPM

Podiatry
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Saera Arain, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Elmhurst, IL. 

Dr. Arain works at Weil Foot & Ankle Institute in Elmhurst, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Prairie Path Foot & Ankle Clinic
    136 W Vallette St Ste 2, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 390-7666
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Achilles Tendinitis
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis

Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Saera Arain, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1225025059
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Saera Arain, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Arain has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Arain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Arain works at Weil Foot & Ankle Institute in Elmhurst, IL. View the full address on Dr. Arain’s profile.

    Dr. Arain has seen patients for Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Arain has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arain.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

